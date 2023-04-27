Expanded Programme On Immunization (EPI) celebrates Vaccination Week in the Americas

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Unit of the Ministry of Health & Wellness joins the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in celebrating the 21st Annual Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA) and the 12th World Immunization Week (WIW), April 22-29, 2023. “Get Up-To-Date: Each Vaccine Counts”, this year’s call to action is aimed at bringing more awareness to the importance of immunization and being current with immunizations against vaccine preventable diseases.

The week began with the EPI Unit and Ministry of Health & Wellness personnel worshipping at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle. Throughout the week EPI will be engaging the public through radio informational sessions, community walkabouts and seminars.

On April 29, 2023 EPI will partner with PAHO and the Bahamas Red Cross Association to participate in the 79th Annual Red Cross Fair to be held at the Arawak Cay, Hermitage Site. Parents are encouraged to participate in this free immunization clinic. Please bring the relevant immunization card when you and your child come out to get up-to-date. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available at this Saturday site.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: