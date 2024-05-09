To Jury Or Not?

It’s the one list most Bahamians hope they never see their names on: the jury duty list.

For some, being summoned to jury duty could feel like a sentence for them; being called to sit in on a trial that could lag on for days, months and even years through a notoriously sluggish judicial system, known for delays, setbacks and wait times.

But what, if anything could convince Bahamians to rise to the occasion and serve their country?

During debate on the Trial By Judge Alone Bill, that was recently passed in the House of Assembly, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said we really need to take a closer look at why so many Bahamians are shying away from being jurors.

He suggested that an increase to the $15 per day (for criminal cases), for each day per service and, perhaps more importantly, more access to protection, could be the answer.

“It’s one thing to take it (trial cases) out of the realm of jurors, but we still cannot ignore the fact that so many people are reluctant to serve as jurors,” he said. “…We need to actively be able to address these issues.”

So who is eligible to serve on the jury? In short, Bahamian citizens between the ages 21 and 70 and is a registered voter.

Although a constitutional right, a former chief justice recently revealed that The Bahamas is among a minority of countries still carrying out jury trials and suggested that accused individuals should have the choice of trial by judge alone.

Well, the Trial by Judge Alone Bill is on its way to becoming a reality.

But back to the question at hand; would more money and more protection actually make you willingly serve as a juror?