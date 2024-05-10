Success at The Long Islanders’ Association Fair 2024

Association members are all smiles as they serve food and drinks through the day and night

The Long Islanders’ Association Annual Fair and Raffle was held at the RM Bailey Park on Saturday May 4, 2024 was a success. Hundreds of Long Islanders, friends, family and supporters turned out to enjoy the festivities.

World famous Long Island curried and steamed mutton was on the menu, as well as fresh grilled native pork and chicken, fried fish and grouper fingers. Long Island’s popular conchy conch fritters were also a hit, as well as the down-home style pound cake and a wide variety of other desserts including tarts, cupcakes, and pies. Soft drinks and nautilus water were available, as well as top shelf alcoholic drinks and the entire family of brands under the Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits label, including Bahamian-brewed Sands beer.

The raffle’s grand prize, a 2024 Kia Sonet Jeep, was won by Marvin Coleby. A total of thirty-four raffle prizes were given away, including: jewelry from Coin of the Realm; airline tickets on Bahamasair; a freezer from Geoffrey Jones and Company; Rodney’s Air Conditioning ductless unit; tickets on Bahamas Fast Ferries; Staycations at Comfort Suites; and a laptop from West Rock Development.

Other prizes included: A stay at Natwell Manor in Turtle Cove, Long Island in memory of Lionel Dean, Sr; a $200 BPL gift certificate; a charcoal and gas grill from CBS Bahamas; an air fryer from Multi Discount; a smart TV from QBC electronics; a BTU split system from Dean’s Air Conditioning; a coffee maker from Gordon’s Convenience Store, Long Island; and a number of gifts and gift certificates from donors like Bahamas Design Center, Arnold Harding, Wells Service Station, Don and Dian Knowles, Donna HArding, Gardens Nursery, Full Service Solutions, Fun Foods, Shayne’s Department Store, and Esso Wulff Road and Montrose Avenue.

The Long Islanders’ Association invites the general public in The Bahamas, as well as tourists and Long Islanders’ in the diaspora throughout the world, to mark their calendars for June 5 to 8, 2024, when all roads lead to Salt Pond Long Island for the 2024 Regatta. Keep up to date on information pertaining to the events for the Long Island Regatta by following the association on Facebook, or contact [email protected].

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights Below:

hundreds of people turned up to support The Long islanders’ Association Fair this past Saturdaya toddler plays lollipop punch at The Long Islander’s Association Fairnationwide famous conchy conch fritters never ran out at the fairit was all about food, family and fun at The Long Islanders’ Association fair 2024there were rave reviews about the native food, scrumptious desserts, and the fun had by all at the fair