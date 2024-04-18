Urban Renewal Co-Chairs and Executives pay a courtesy call on the Governor General

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt received co-chairs and executives of Urban Renewal, in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General on Monday, April 15, 2024. Pictured sitting from left: Reverend Dr. Diana Francis; Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal; H.E. Cynthia Pratt; Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal; Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders; and the Right Hon. Algernon Allen. Standing from left: Calvin Brown, Sonia Martin, Lily Major, Gregory Butler, Charles Major, Stephen Dean and Siobhan Deane.

From: Bahamas Information Services