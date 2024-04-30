Prime Minister Philip Davis’s Remarks at the HEALinc Summit 2024

Ladies and gentlemen, and distinguished guests, Good Day!

It is my pleasure to stand before you today at the 2024 HEALinc Summit. This is the place to be if you are interested in learning about the most transformative ideas emerging within the healthcare space.

If this is your first time visiting our shores, welcome to The Bahamas. I hope you are finding your stay enjoyable and are able to fit in some time to enjoy our beaches, local cuisine, and music as you take part in this summit.

This gathering of minds is a testament to the transformative power of healthcare innovation and the collective endeavour to advance human health and longevity. Here in The Bahamas, where we face our share of systemic and cultural healthcare-related challenges, especially when it comes to preventable diseases, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment that supports cutting-edge research and the embracing of health, self-efficacy, analytics, and life design. Our very lives and livelihoods may rely on our ability to drive change within our healthcare sector. There is no resource more precious than good health. As the old saying goes “health is wealth.” And we have so much at stake as we seek to take on the big healthcare challenges ahead of us.

The focus of this year’s Summit on actionable data and proactive pathways to longevity and rejuvenation is perfectly aligned with our national vision. From stem cell research to senolytic therapies aimed at age-reversal, we currently have professionals at the forefront, utilizing these groundbreaking advancements. The conversations you will engage in over the next two days are crucial, whether you’re exploring cutting-edge advances in stem cell treatments or discussing reversing age-related diseases through gene therapy. These discussions will pave the way for individual health optimization and for setting new global standards for healthcare.

In The Bahamas, we are keenly focused on integrating advanced longevity therapeutic applications and epigenetics into our healthcare framework. These efforts are supported by our new laws that facilitate patient-sponsored research and the implementation of stem cell and gene therapies, ensuring that we remain at the cutting edge of healthcare innovation.

The symposiums we have planned, such as those on enhancing human performance and cardiovascular regenerative health, underscore our commitment to not only extending life but enhancing its quality. These sessions will highlight the significant strides we are making in these fields and outline our vision for the future of healthcare and medical tourism in the Bahamas.

To all the change-makers present, I believe you will benefit greatly from taking part in the most innovation-focused discussions on healthcare happening in the world today. The insights you gain will be invaluable in transforming and future-proofing your businesses.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the founders and organizers of this Summit. Your dedication to advancing healthcare innovation is inspiring. I wish all participants a very fruitful summit filled with insightful discussions and innovative ideas that will shape the future of global healthcare and wellness.

Thank you.

From: Bahamas Information Services