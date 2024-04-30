UB Students Told to Use AI Skills to Build Stronger, Resilient Bahamas

Organizers of an AI Intensive Course at University of The Bahamas are pictured along with UB students at the opening ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024.

Students at University of The Bahamas (UB) are being prepared for a future with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Partanna Bahamas Ltd. and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), UB held an opening ceremony for an AI Micro-course, Monday, April 29, 2024 at Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre, Oakes Field.

The 10-day course will be taught by instructors from KAUST. Upon successful completion, five students will be awarded a scholarship offered by Rick Fox, Ambassador-at-Large for Sports and co-founder and CEO of Partanna, to further their studies in Saudi Arabia during July and August, 2024.

Said Ambassador Fox, “Over the next few weeks you will have the unique opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in AI from KAUST and you will delve into complex problems, develop real world solutions and perhaps bring the solutions back to our islands.

“I urge you to absorb everything you can, challenge every idea and most importantly dream big. The skills you will acquire here are tools that can build a stronger, more resilient Bahamas.”

Dr. Marlo Murphy Braynen, Dean, College of Business, UB, said the collaboration underscores the power of cooperation and shared knowledge in driving positive change and shaping the future of The Bahamas.

“In embracing the field of artificial intelligence, we are not only preparing our students for the challenges of tomorrow but also equipping them with the tools to become innovators and leaders in their respective fields,” said Dr. Braynen.

“We are acutely aware of the pressing challenges facing our nation from climate change to economic development. The exchange of knowledge between KAUST and UB is not just about academic enrichment, it is about leveraging cutting edge technology to address these challenges head-on and to create a more sustainable and resilient future for all Bahamians.”

She acknowledged Partanna for its generous sponsorship and unwavering commitment to advancing education and innovation in The Bahamas.KAUST is a leading AI institution in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2009, the university provides research and graduate training programs.

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

Dr. Marlo Murphy Braynen, Dean, College of Business, University of The Bahamas welcomes guests at the opening ceremony for UB/Partanna/KAUST AI Intensive Course.Rick Fox, Ambassador-At-Large for Sports and co-founder and CEO of Partanna, gives remarks at the launch of an AI Intensive Course, a collaboration of University of The Bahamas, Partanna and KAUST.Students of the University of the Bahamas are pictured at the opening ceremony for an AI Intensive Course at University of The Bahamas, sponsored in conjunction with Partanna and KAUST.