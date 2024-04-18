Update On Sr. RBPF Officer $90K Alleged Robbery

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander provided an update on investigations into an alleged robbery by a senior officer at a press conference on Monday.

Fernander told reporters, “the detectives in the Corruption Unit did an excellent follow through, not only communicating with witness but I’m talking about footage what helped us with the investigation as well. So we are bringing everything together.” Pointing to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Leamond Deleveaux Fernander said, “he has full control of that, he along with his team. And we should be bringing some closer to that very shortly.”

Two senior officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are alleged to have taken approximately $90,000 from a businessman during a traffic stop.