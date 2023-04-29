Public Prosecutions Appreciation Ceremony

An Administrative Professionals Appreciation Ceremony was held at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions at Charlotte House on Thursday, 27th April. The event was held under the theme, ‘Transforming Leaders for a Better Tomorrow’ to express gratitude to the administrative staff at the office.

In attendance was Director Garvin Gaskin who thanked all of the staff members for their commitment to their duties. Calling all of them ‘VIPs’ or aspiring VIPs (persons with Veracity, Integrity and Professionalism), he encouraged them to continue to show gratitude and to make themselves assets to the organization. Attorney, Tameka Roberts was the guest speaker. Bahamian comedian, Jaquay Adderley ‘Das Quay’ served as Master of Ceremonies. A luncheon followed the ceremonies.

(BIS Photos/Mark Ford)