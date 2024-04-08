Royal Bahamas Defence Force Secures Bahamas in Major Migrant Interdiction

(RBDF) On Saturday, April 6, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) successfully thwarted a large-scale migrant smuggling operation, apprehending 257 Haitian migrants 24 nautical miles east of North East Point, Inagua. Acting on valuable intelligence, the RBDF deployedsurface asset HMBS Bahamas, which is part of the ongoing southern Bahamas blockade.

HMBS Bahamas intercepted the Haitian sailing vessel (HSV) and its occupants, consisting of 218 males and 39 females. Following standard procedures, the vessel was rendered inoperable. The migrants were safely transported to Matthew Town, Inagua, for processing by immigration authorities.

Commodore Raymond E. King, who previously announced the southern Bahamas blockade to deter illegal immigration, emphasized the operation’s significance in securing the nation’s territorial waters. The RBDF is committed to strengthening collaboration between local law enforcement agencies, and regional partners. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force also remains steadfast in its dedication to excellence in safeguarding the nation’s heritage, and committed to upholding the highest standards while protecting and preserving the rich legacy that defines The Bahamas.

More Photo Highlights Below: