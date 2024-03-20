Roadworks In West GB Set To Begin

Promised roadworks for West Grand Bahama are scheduled to begin according to the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, the Hon. Kingsley Smith.

Smith told ZNS News, “we are cognizant of the fact that it needs immediate attention and we are doing so. As Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama I would have initiated the cause with Ministry of Works to ensure the coal patches that are needed to repair those potholes are brought to the island as quickly as possible.”

The Member of Parliament added, “you would have heard from the Minister of Public Works. You would have also heard from the Attorney General that some roadworks for Grand Bahama in the amount of $100 million will be executed with 60 miles of roadworks being done. That’s reconstruction, resurfacing, of the roads in West Grand Bahama.”