Produce Donated To Centreville SDA

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Member of Parliament for Centreville, the Hon. Jomo Campbell along with Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, Her Excellency Dai Qingli recently donated produce items to the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Campbell explained that the items were grown on a small parcel of land at the Gladstone Road Agricultural Center. He said, “we have fresh tomatoes, peppers, cabbages, broccoli and they’re doing much more. What is going to take place is they’re now going to experiment with twenty crops to see what can be grown here in The Bahamas on a consistent basis. As we all know the Prime Minister just returned from Guyana at a CARICOM meeting and one of the topics that came up is food security for the region. And so it is the vision and the mandate for the ministry to do all that we can to reduce our food import bill. And what we have found through the help of our collaboration is that we’re actually able to produce our very own locally grown tomatoes and sweet peppers on a twelve month basis.”

Pastor Michael Toote of the Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church accepted the donation. He said, “it is now stranger that the Seventh Day Adventist Church is most concerned about alternative healthy living. And so our health brand in the community is well known and so this has come at a very opportune time for us to become partners hopefully on a sustainable basis expressing and really, really flushing out all of the potential that this wonderful program can have.”