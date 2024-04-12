OPM Addresses Investor Confidence On GB

At a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, Press Secretary Keishla Adderley addressed the ongoing dispute between the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the government of The Bahamas continues.

Adderley told reporters, “at the end of this month the expectation is to hear back from the Port and that will guide what will happen going forward. I can tell you that built into the Hawksbill Creek Agreement which established thee Grand Bahama Port Authority is an arbitration process that maybe one of the routes that maybe taken.”

In a recent interview, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Fred Mitchell said the GBPA’s public statements in which they seem to be picking a fight with the government is not wise.

The government sent correspondence to the Grand Bahama Port Authority demanding a $357 million payment based on a services rendered clause in the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.