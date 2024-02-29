Meek Mill Willing To Die To Stop DJ Akademiks As ‘Freak Mill’ Trend On X

Meek Mill says he is willing to die in his efforts to shut down DJ Akademiks during a lengthy rant on X as “Freak Mill” began to be a trending topic.

The Philadelphia rapper is living up to the Twitter fingers name labeled on him by Drake during their infamous 2016 beef. On Wednesday (February 28), DJ Akademiks called out Meek Mill over his alleged ties to Diddy in a new lawsuit brought against the rap mogul by Lil Rod. Although Meek was not mentioned by name, it’s clear that he was the person identified in a redacted portion of the lawsuit that mentions a rapper from Philadelphia who used to date Nicki Minaj.

Akademiks and others on social media urged the Dreamchasers rapper to clear his name as this reflects badly on him after building a career as a street rapper. Meek Mill didn’t take too kindly AK dragging him on his Livestream and others questioning his sexuality in the process and went on a lengthy rant.

“In my city we don’t do no talk,” Meek wrote on X. “You want the street n***as to die fr I can’t wait til that liquor hit your organs.”

It didn’t take long for DJ Akademiks to clap back at Meek, telling him that his address was very easy to find. “N***a when you talk about Asking for my address online u talking about DEATH games,” AK wrote. “U must think u invincible. U dont talk about pullin up to street n***as homes cuz u aint on that wit em. So dont that be on that wit me.”

Meek Mill then firmly responded, saying, “I’ll die to shut you down,” to which Akademiks quips, “Well noted. My address on google. u still tweeting.”

“He’s an alcoholic with no life talking to kids on a computer… normal kids watch Kai, adin ..Wallo gillie you a sick old black man with no life achievements trying to destroy black men because you envy us as men,” the rapper continues.

Meek Mill says he is not gay

In addressing the allegations surrounding Diddy, Meek dismissed claims that he is gay but did not directly address Diddy.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky a** molly, nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy, No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped, woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol,” he wrote.

Why Is Freak Mill trending?

In the meantime, the hashtag #freakmill is currently a trending topic on X, and it appears to have been started by a statement DJ Akademiks made. “Find someone to play with Freak Mill I promise u put no fear in my heart,” AK wrote.