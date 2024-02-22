Marathon MP Lisa Rahming Shows Love to Kids for Valentine’s

Hon. Lisa Rahming, Member of Parliament for Marathon, treated the students of R. M. Bailey High School to a Valentine’s lunch date to lift their spirits and let them know they are loved.

Some 900 students, as well as teachers and school administration and staff, enjoyed a day of food, music and treats. Some students were given electronic tablets by Ms. Rahming for making good grades, and a cash prize was given to the best student dancer of the day.

This is Minister Rahming’s signature event at the school – the second annual Valentine’s Day Event at R.M. Bailey. Even in the midst of the fun and games, MP Rahming also spoke to them about resolving conflicts in school and at home. She told the students that they should always say something if they see something regarding crime.

This past weekend, Ms. Rahming treated young boys in the area to free haircuts at the Lou Adderley Park in Marathon. She intends to offer this service again in the coming weeks. She also spent quality time with the children, encouraging them to pursue their dreams, listening to their stories of trials and their achievements, and she also spoke to them about healthy ways to resolve conflicts and live peaceful, prosperous lives.

Source: Felicity Darville