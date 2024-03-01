Infertility International Conference At Atlantis

A conference on infertility is scheduled to begin on April 4th at the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island.

Founder, Dr. Latazia Stuart gave a preview of the upcoming event. “We’re going to actually be covering topics like PCOS, Endometriosis, Fibroids and truly letting individual know that there are sometimes different ways about going about conception than they may typically be accustomed to.”

Dr. Stuart added, “there’s been a lot of outreach asking for more dialogue because there’s just not enough of it in our community. And so were bringing individuals who are experts in the space. Doctors locally and international who are going to be sharing on this particular topic to empower our community.”

Persons interested in attending the conference can visit http://www.fertilityempowerment.org