Health and Wellness Minister lays amended Bill to govern Stem Cell Therapy in The Bahamas

Minister of Health & Wellness the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville on Wednesday (April 17th, 2024) presented and laid the Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Bill, 2024 in the House of Assembly. The Bill seeks to repeal and replace the Stem Cell Research and Therapy Act, 2013, reflecting the evolving landscape of medical science and the growing focus on healthy longevity.

While introducing the amendments to the existing Bill, the Health & Wellness Minister said, “This Bill represents a balanced approach to promoting innovation in healthcare while safeguarding patient welfare and upholding ethical standards.” He added, “By fostering these therapies, we can potentially alleviate the burden of chronic diseases, reduce healthcare costs, and improve overall quality of life for our citizens.”

Research demonstrates that the same mechanisms that cause some chronic diseases also cause aging and age-related ailments. The new legislation aims to transform healthcare through the life-changing benefits of regenerative medicine while ensuring the highest standards of safety and ethics.

Speaking to the expanding scope of medical tourism opportunities, Minister Darville said the Bahamas is poised to become a leader in this field, presenting job and economic opportunities in both health and tourism. Dr. Darville further stated, “By embracing the potential of regenerative medicine and providing a regulatory framework to support its development, we ensure that our country remains at the forefront of medical advancement and modernization.”

The Longevity and Regenerative Therapies Bill, 2024 can be found on laws.bahamas.gov.bs.

From: Bahamas Information Services