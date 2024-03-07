“Golden Key” – Book Featuring Bahamian Women Released on International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8, 2024, Aisha “Wonderfull” Jackson is thrilled to announce the launch of “Golden Key: An Anthology Featuring The Power & Wisdom of Bahamian Women.”

This poignant anthology shines a light on Bahamian women who are making significant strides as speakers, coaches, consultants, and authors.

Aisha “Wonderfull” Jackson, alongside Ava L.L. Williams, C. Gabrielle Pratt, Indira Godet, Kimberlene Roberts, Michaella Forbes, and Dr. Shamel Rolle-Sands, has woven together narratives that not only reflect their personal journeys but also act as a source of inspiration and empowerment for both Bahamian and international audiences.

“Golden Key” is Jackson’s dedication to promoting Bahamian talent, and showcasing the resilience and spirituality of Bahamian women leaders.

Jackson, a Bahamian living in the US, carries a profound commitment to elevating Bahamian voices on the global stage. Through her work with Arete Media International, Jackson has established a platform that transcends traditional publishing. She focuses on empowering faith-based, purpose-driven leaders to share their unique stories, helping them to navigate the intricate path from manuscript to monetization. Her work is not just about literary success; it’s about guiding leaders, coaches, consultants, and speakers to fulfill their God-given mission to make a difference in the lives of others through their narratives.

As a part of this mission, Jackson hosts “The Aisha Wonderfull Show,” a podcast that provides insightful discussions on faith, authorship, and the entrepreneurial journey, and she offers ongoing workshops and training. Her upcoming workshop, “Wealthy Kingdom Author” is scheduled for March 19th & 20th. This workshop aims to equip participants with the knowledge and tools to not only write a bestselling book but also to leverage their books to build a sustainable business model that aligns with their spiritual and entrepreneurial goals. Interested individuals are encouraged to register at wealthykingdomauthor.com for an opportunity to transform their authorship journey.

“Golden Key: An Anthology Featuring The Power & Wisdom of Bahamian Women” is now available for sale on Amazon. This anthology is more than just a book; it’s a movement geared towards unlocking the incredible potential within every woman, inspiring them to leave a lasting legacy.

For detailed information about “Golden Key,” to discover more about Aisha “Wonderfull” Jackson, or to explore the wealth of resources offered by Arete Media International, please visit www.AreteMediaInternational.com. “Golden Key” can also be purchased on Amazon. Join us in celebrating the power, wisdom, and spirit of Bahamian women this International Women’s Day and beyond.

Source: Felicity Darville