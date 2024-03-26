Future Of Long Island Airport

Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper recently visited the island of Long Island where he gave reporters an update on the future of the airport.

He said, “we’re looking to see how we might use the Great Harbour Cay design to use here in Long Island to expedite the process. This is going to be important to continue the growth that we have seen in Long Island. As we get new hotels, new boutique resort, this all needs to be supported by airlift and this new airport will cause there to be continued growth and development in terms of the touristic sector and the commercial sectors of Long Island.”