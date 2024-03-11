Females March In Support Of International Women’s Day

Equality Bahamas organized a women’s march and expo over the weekend just a day after International Women’s Day.

Director of Equality Bahamas, Alicia Wallace spoke with ZNS News about the event. She said, “we can take some time as women and as girls to take care of ourselves in this space and to advocate for the rights that we want which include: criminalizing marital rape; ensuring that women have equal citizenship, we’re able to pass on citizenship to our children and to our spouses; ensuring that there is comprehensive sexuality education. There are so many things that we need to do in this country to make it good, not just for tourist but for those of us who live her, especially women.”

Equality Bahamas is an organization that promotes women and LGBTQ+ rights.