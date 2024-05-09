Emergency Medical Services getting a boost as a 14 new Ambulances are earmarked for arrival

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Darville gives remarks. BIS Photos/Mark Ford

Emergency Medical Services in the country getting a major boost as the Ministry of Health & Wellness has secured the acquisition of 14 new ambulances and accelerated the deployment of newly trained EMT’s.

The announcement of the arrival of the emergency vehicles comes on the heels of the recent integration of a cadre of skilled EMT professionals into the public service in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands. The EMT’s were recruited andtrained at the Public Hospitals Authority’s (PHA) Academy.

Minister of Health & Wellness the Honourable Dr. Michael Darville said, “The procurement of the 14 ambulances added to the investment in training Bahamians as emergency responders, will significantly impact our ability to provide emergency medical care to Bahamians and residents across our country.” Dr. Darville added that the procurement of the ambulances was fraught with challenges as there has been a shortage due to global supply chain difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambulances which were procured through a loan facility with the Inter-American Development Bank will arrive in The Bahamas from the United Kingdom in several months.