The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

As the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Adjudications continued on Eleuthera, the team traveled to nearby Spanish Wells, on May 7, 2024, to visit two participating schools. Wellington Preparatory School was the first stop; and the students showcased their talents through drama, vocals and dance. The students even formed a choir to perform “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from the musical “Annie” and a spirited version of “Dis We Bahamian Praise”.

More Photo Highlights Below: