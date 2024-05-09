Dept. of Labour announces Job Fair in Seabreeze Community

Photo shows Labour Department press conference participants who announced the upcoming Labour on the Blocks 2.0 Job Fair in the Seabreeze community, which will take place May 11, 2024 at Sadie Curtis Primary School, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The press conference was attended by HE Leslia Brice, MP (third right). (Photo/Department of Labour)

On May 11th, 2024, The Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit will partner with the Sea Breeze Community to host a Labour on the Blocks 2.0 Job Fair to fill over 300 vacancies.

The Job Fair will be held at the Sadie Curtis Primary School between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm. Bah Mar Resort, Sandals Emerald Bay Resort, Bank of the Bahamas, Torch Cay Development, MSC Ocean Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line, Fusion, John Bull, Oasis Marketplace, and Tropix Shipping are just a few of the many employers that will be in attendance. These employers are filling vacancies for positions that include Bank Tellers, Customer Service Representatives, Cooks, Servers, Sales Agents, Security Officers, Construction Workers, and Cashiers among other available positions.

The Department advises all interested job seekers to pre-register using the QR Code available on the Job Fair flyer posted on the Department of Labour’s social media pages, which can be found on Facebook at Bahamas Department of Labour, @dolbahamas on Instagram and @bahamaslabour on Twitter. Kindly note that members of the public are required to attend in professional attireand bring the following documents: a Bahamian Passport or proof of Bahamian citizenship, an NIB Smart Card, Police Character Certificate, and References. Job seekers who are in need of professional attire can visit any of the Department of Labour’s locations for clothing assistance.

The Department aims to set the standard as the nation’s Labour and Human Resources leader, through the promotion of decent work and securing labour market opportunities for Bahamians.

According to the Director of Labour, Mr. Howard Thompson Jr., the Department of Labour hosts initiatives like Labour on the Blocks 2.0 Job Fairs to “ fulfill its mission of facilitating stronger engagement between employers and the local workforce while promoting high levels ofemployment throughout the nation.”

On May 7th, 2022 the Department of Labour relaunched its Labour on the Blocks initiiative in the Centerville Community, the first of many communities who have successfully benefited from these employment opportunites.

In recent years, the Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services Unit has assisted thousands of Bahamians with obtaining gainful employment through its job fairs and Labour on the Blocks initiatives. This year, the Department aims to expand these efforts into more local communities so that more Bahamians can have access to available job opportunties.

At present, about 200 individuals have pre-registered for the job fair within the Sea Breeze Community. For more information, contact the Department of Labour at 242-302-2550, or follow the Department’s social media pages for updates.