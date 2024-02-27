Exuma Sailing Club won Sir Durward Knowles National Junior Sailing Championship ‘Overall Team Winner’ Floating Trophy at Montagu Bay

At the Closing Ceremony for the Sir Durward Knowles National Junior Sailing Championship, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Montagu Bay, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper commended the young sailors and presented first, second, third place, and overall team winner trophies. The ‘Overall Team Winner’ Floating Trophy went to the Exuma Sailing Club, with Orlando Ferguson, the standout. Also in attendance at the sailing competition: Leonardo Lightbourne, Parliamentary Secretary/Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs; Kingsley Smith, Parliamentary Secretary/Ministry for Grand Bahama; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/MOTIA; Luther Smith, Permanent Secretary/Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs; other government officials, family of Sir Durward Knowles, and sailing enthusiasts.

More photos highlights: