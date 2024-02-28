DEHS Officers Trained

Entering to learn with the mind of leaving to serve, 31 Security Offices from the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS), successfully completed a 40-hour Security Officers Course at the Police Training College.

Present for the ceremony was the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment. “Your safety is our top priority, and by investing in cutting-edge training, we aim to better serve and protect our community and indeed The Bahamas. We appreciate the support of our partners and the dedication of our officers who participated in this valuable training”.

Also in attendance were ACP Dr. Hanna, DEHS Acting Director, Launa Williams, MENR Permanent Secretary David Davis, along with the leadership team of the Police College who also congratulated the graduates.

The trainees were exposed to training in the areas of communications skills, observance and crime scene detection. Dionne Patricia Rahming, Secretary of Security at Department of Environmental Health (DEHS), spoke of her experience. “We were doing some things incorrectly as officers. We have improved a lot since the training and we are definitely at a higher level than we were before”.

These Officers will return to their individual postings to utilise their new skills. This brings the total number of officers trained thus far for 2024 to 453 including 403 police officers, 19 Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Marines and 31 Security Officers. The event was held on Friday, February 24, 2024 at the Police College Auditorium, University Drive.

Source: Felicity Darville

More Photo Highlights: