Millennial Bahamian Leader in Tech Speaks at Amazon Summit in Toronto

Insights and Analytics expert, Megan Ashley Virgill, a millennial tech leader working and residing in Canada, was a recent panelist at an Amazon Summit in Toronto, Canada.

Virgill, the sole woman in tech, joined two other industry leaders to discuss the critical intersection of innovation, artificial intelligence, and diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Canadian corporate landscape.

The Bahamian tech leader is a champion for leveraging data and analytics to drive informed decision-making to create strategies for growth within organizations. Virgill shared, “ I was honored to be invited to speak at this summit. Being a woman in tech, it was immensely gratifying to contribute to this crucial dialogue surrounding innovation, AI, and diversity in Canada.”

Virgill encourages Bahamians to embrace AI and leverage technology for enhanced efficiency, productivity and sustainable development.The panel discussion occurred at the Amazon Toronto headquarters on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. Attendees had the opportunity to hear insights from Megan Ashley Virgill and other industry experts on strategies for fostering innovation, diversity, and audience-centric approaches in the corporate world.

Source: Felicity Darville