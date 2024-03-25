Caribbean Immigrant Founder Of Phuse Cream Unveils Second South Florida Location

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. April 5, 2024: Caribbean immigrant Joel Franklin is not just a serial entrepreneur; he’s a visionary who draws inspiration from the joys of fatherhood and the sweet moments in life. His entrepreneurial path is decorated with a diverse portfolio of ventures, ranging from the nightlife of clubs and restaurants to the vibrant energy of smoke shops and large-scale event planning, from pool parties to food festivals. Each business venture reflects a chapter in the Jamaican-born entrepreneur’s journey, showcasing his versatility and innovative spirit.

Phuse Cream founder, Jamaican Joel Franklin.

However, the heart of Franklin’s entrepreneurial narrative beats strongest at Phuse Cream, a dessert shop that marks a significant turning point in his career. Inspired by his daughter, Nala Franklin, he envisioned Phuse Cream as a business and a legacy. As a new father, he wanted his next venture to mirror his evolution, embodying the joy and responsibility of parenthood. With Nala as his muse, Franklin designed Phuse Cream with Nala in mind, envisioning it as a future inheritance filled with love and sweet memories.

Franklin opened his second Phuse Cream location, the acclaimed fusion ice cream shop known for its innovative dessert creations at 2806 N. University Drive, Sunrise, FL, 33322 on March 21st.

The store is now open from Monday -Sunday, from noon-midnight. Building upon the success of its Plantation flagship store, Phuse Cream continues to redefine the ice cream experience with its unique blend of flavors and culinary techniques.

Phuse Cream is a testament to Joel’s commitment to fusion and innovation. Specializing in macaron ice cream sandwiches, the shop combines the delicate European macaron with ice cream flavors inspired by cultures worldwide, creating a unique dessert experience. This concept has captivated customers and earned Phuse Cream the People’s Choice award at Dessert Wars 2023 and #8 in the national competition. The name ‘Phuse’ embodies the essence of Joel’s vision – a fusion of flavors and traditions that unite people in their love for ice cream. Each visit to Phuse Cream is an opportunity to escape into a world of whimsy and delight, where the universal language of ice cream brings people together.

At Phuse Cream, patrons are invited to indulge in a whimsical journey where diverse culinary cultures converge to create extraordinary desserts. The shop’s signature offering, the macaron ice cream sandwich, has garnered widespread acclaim, earning the prestigious 2023 Dessert Wars People’s Choice Award. This delightful treat seamlessly merges macarons’ elegance with ice cream’s creamy delight, embodying Phuse Cream’s commitment to innovation and quality.

The opening of the second Phuse Cream location marks a significant milestone in Franklin’s entrepreneurial journey, reflecting his unwavering dedication to innovation and commitment to creating lasting memories through sweet treats.

“Phuse Cream is a testament to our commitment to fusion and innovation,” said Franklin. “With our second location, we aim to spread the joy of our unique dessert experience to even more people, inviting them to join us on a journey of sweet indulgence and community.”

For more information, visit phusecream.com or follow Phuse Cream @phusecream on IG and TIK TOK for updates and announcements.