BTC Partners with Police to “Head Back to San Salvador”

San Salvador” event on April 20 th . BTC Marketing Manager, Stacy Mackey, presents Prime Minister PhilipDavis and Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander with BTC hats at the recent “Back toSan Salvador” event on April 20 th .

BTC has recently partnered with the Royal Bahamas Police Force to host a “Going Back to San Salvador” event that focused on deterring the youth on the island from crime. The community event was held on April 20 th at Landfall Park in San Salvador, and residents came out in droves to show their support. Also present was the Member of Parliament for San Salvador, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis; Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander; representatives of Urban Renewal in San Salvador and New Providence, as well as students from Journey International, a community-based group that comprises of inner-city students from various schools in New Providence.

The Back to San Salvador event provided a backdrop for BTC to promote the newest features of the MyBTC app, and residents were also encouraged to sign up for fiber. Persons attending the event were also able to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi on Landfill Park, courtesy of BTC, in partnership with the Government and its ParkConnect initiative.

BTC offered residents at the event many giveaways, which included school bags, lunch bags, water bottles, T-shirs and mobile cards. Snacks for the kids were placed in each BTC lunch bag, courtesy of Lightbourne Trading. BTC also partnered with the RBPF to offer mobile devices as giveaways and offered a donation to assist with the purchase of items for 104 grocery boxes.

Officer in charge of the Urban Renewal Unit and Neighborhood Policing, Chief Superintendent Darvy Pratt, said he was happy for BTC’s partnership with the police as they continue their initiatives throughout The Bahamas to prevent crime.

“The event, which attracted some 400 persons was far beyond our expectations and we appreciate the support of BTC,” Chief Supt. Pratt said. “Because of BTC, we were able to offer grocery packages to many residents with essential items and for that we are grateful. I will also say that BTC doesn’t just talk, they take action.”

The lively Back to San Salvador event featured beach volleyball, a domino tournament, free food and drinks, lots of games, and a live DJ.

Representatives of the RBPF and a San Salvador resident enjoy hoopla at the recent “Back to San Salvador” event on April 20 th .Sharmaine Thompson won a Bahamasair voucher, courtesy of BTC. Having downloaded the MyBTC app, her name was drawn as a winner.Residents shoot pool and enjoy other games at the recent “Back to San Salvador” event on April 20 th at Landfill Park.Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander and Prime Minister Philip Davis presents a resident with a grocery box at the recent “Back to San Salvador” event on April 20 th at Landfill Park.GIVEAWAYS GALORE – BTC partnered with the RBPF to distribute 100 grocery boxes to San Salvador residents at the recent “Back to San Salvador” event on April 20 th at Landfill Park.The BTC Sales team was front and center at the recent “Back to San Salvador” event on April 20 th at Landfill Park, promoting the MyBTC App and encouraging residents to sign up for fiber.