50 Haitian Migrants Intercepted

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) apprehended a group of illegal Haitian migrants in the Exumas over the weekend.

Senior Commander, William Sturrup gave details of the incident saying, “the Royal Bahamas Defence Force became aware of a suspected Haitian sailing vessel off Staniel Cay in the Exuma chains. A team from the Exuma Land and Sea Park was dispatched and arrested the vessel five nautical miles west of Bell Island. The migrants were apprehended, taken aboard HMBS Rolly Gray and transported to Coral Harbour Base. A total of 50 persons were onboard the vessel, 46 adult male, 2 females and 2 children all in good health.”

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe assured that the government is committed to protecting the borders of The Bahamas. “Our military and other law enforcement professionals advise us to the course of action and that they have executed on. The results have been showing in the interdictions. And so the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are doing their jobs to protect the territorial sovereignty of this country and they will remain on station and on the job.”

Commodore of the RBDF, Dr. Raymond King appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister this month where he explained RBDF efforts to intercept migrants on the southern border of The Bahamas.