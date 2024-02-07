2nd Annual LCMI Health Fair & Grocery Giveaway

Nurse Collins Providing Health Screening

Life Changers Ministries Int’l. (LCMI) hosted its 2nd Annual Community Health Fair and Grocery Giveaway on the Bacardi Road Park on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This special event not only promoted health and wellness, it met the needs of residents in the Bacardi Road community.

“There are so many people among us who cannot afford private health care, and then there are others who simply do not have the time to utilize the public health care facilities, so we have decided to bring the hospital to the people,” said Bishop Valentino Williams.

Residents were able to get free flu shots, glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure checks provided by Doctors Hospital. HIV Screening was provided by the HIV & AIDS Center. Dental care provided by Comfort Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry.

The LCMI Health Fair also included a nutritionist from Oaktree Medical Center, and representatives from the Red Cross, who provided CPR Training. Medical consultants who specialize in internal medicine, ER medicine and endocrinology were also on hand to offer professional services.

“While physical health is important, this ministry understands how important mental health is as well; with that in mind there was also a booth available to pray for residents,” Bishop Williams shared.

“There are so many things happening in our country, and people are faced with dire situations. So having Life Changers Ministries Support Intercessory Ministry be a part of this event was paramount. This is what it means to holistically empower people.”

At the end of the four-hour event, 200 people walked away with a tangible blessing in the form of a grocery bag as well as the keys they needed to live a healthier life in 2024, dubbed by Bishop Williams as “The Year of Abundant Harvest”.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Comfort Smiles Family and Cosmetic DentistryRepresentatives from BAF InsuranceCPR Demonstration Continues with a volunteer CPR DemonstrationRepresentatives from The HIV & AIDS Center Grocery Bags DistributionBishop Valentino Williams and Volunteers gather for prayer before the event City Eats Mobile Food Truck stocking up to provide meals for attendeesMr. Harrison Thompson Cognitive Behavioral TherapistGrocery DistributionResidents lining up to enjoy the Free Health Fair