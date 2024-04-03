28 Year Old Andrew Bowleg Enters Not Guilty Plea

Officer at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOC), Andrew Bowleg, 28, pleaded not guilty to drug related charges in the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. It’s alleged that Bowleg transported contraband including Indian hemp and a cell phone into the correctional facility on March 30th. He was granted a combined $6,500 bail on all charges.

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander commented on the incident at a press briefing on Tuesday. He told reporters officers are responsible for their own actions. “We continue to try to steer, especially our young people, in the right direction. Everyday we are speaking to our officers and with respect to the matter with the prison, man, every other month you see the same trend. They should get it that crime doesn’t pay and its the same trend. An officer from the prison will get arrested for that and then two weeks later another officer tries the same thing, something is definitely wrong with that,” Fernander said.