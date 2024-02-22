Thirty certified aviation security officers & passenger screeners graduate

The first graduating cohort of Aviation Security Officers and Passenger Screeners Training for 2024 was applauded for completing highly skilled techniques in keeping with international standards and best practices.

The commencement exercise for the 30 participants took place at New Providence Community Church, Blake Road on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper in delivering the keynote address told the graduates that they are deserving of applause and are nowcertified aviation security officers.

“Graduates, all 30 of you, this is your special moment. You have successfully completed your training and now possess the knowledge, skills, and capacity to implement security provisions of the CivilAviation Authority Bahamas National Civil Aviation SecurityProgramme,” the deputy prime minister said.

The graduates underwent six weeks of direct instruction, followed by two weeks of on-the-job training. They were also exposed to the core discipline of Aviation Security as prescribed by the International CivilAviation Organization (ICAO), Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas, and U.S. Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration, Standard Operating Procedures.

“The post you hold as certified aviation security officers is much more than a job. You bear the awesome responsibility of securing the front lines of the gateway to our nation.”

The deputy prime minister also commended the staff of the Airport Authority for the “excellent job in preparing this cohort of fine aviation security officers and passenger screeners for their charge.”

He pointed out that The Bahamas is a proud member state of ICAO. And, in carrying out these ongoing series of critical specialized training, the graduates are playing an instrumental role in assisting the country in supporting ICAO and meet the obligation to implement the Civil Aviation Security Standards under the Chicago Convention.

“You are a small but very effective certified training team,” he said.

The training also equipped graduates to successfully meet their obligations by employing both international and nationally accepted aviation security procedures such as access control, screening ofpassengers, their carry-on, and checked baggage, and both airport and airline employees.

The deputy prime minister said he was pleased and honoured that The Bahamas has graduated, yet another cohort of professional aviation security officers who will be tasked with the responsibility ofprocessing departing passengers, and protection of airline and airport employees at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and Family Island Airports within The Bahamas from those who may wish to perform acts of unlawful interference against civil aviation.

“I want you to be aware that these acts can be perpetuated on the ground or in flight. You were trained to mitigate any act or attempted act of unlawful interference.”

Concluded the deputy prime minister: “As you carry out your essential duties, you also function as ambassadors of our country who make a lasting impression of tourism in The Bahamas.”

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: