The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities paid a courtesy call on the Governor General

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt received Members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) in a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, February 15, 2024. In the photo, standing from left: Kendrick Rolle, Deputy Chairperson, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD); Geneva Cooper, Commissioner/NCPD; Miranda Inniss; G. Michael Ellis, Senior Accessibility Inspector/NCPD; and Peter Goudie, Commissioner/NCPD. Sitting from left: Townsley Roberts, Deputy Executive Secretary/NCPD; Nalini Bethel, Chairperson/NCPD; H.E. Cynthia Pratt; Desiree Clarke, Executive Secretary/NCPD; and Erin Brown, Commissioner/NCPD.