The Long Islanders’ Association Fair This Saturday

The Long Islanders’ Association President Taynia Farquharson and Vice President Alan Adderley preparing the site for the annual fair, taking place Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The Long Islanders’ Association Annual Fair and Raffle is set to take place this coming Saturday, May 4, 2024. The event will take place at RM Bailey Park, Robinson Road from 12 noon until. Lots of food and drinks will be on sale, including the famous Long Island mutton, grilled pork, roasted corn and conch fritters. DJ Rev will provide the entertainment and there will be food, drinks, sweets and games for the entire family. One highlight of the event is The Long Islanders Association 2024 Grand Raffle, with the first prize being a 2024 Kia Sonet Jeep. Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased from an association member. For more information, email [email protected]. There will also be a Long Island Historical Site Painting by Ambassador Jamaal Rolle, the celebrity artist. This event precedes the popular Long Island Regatta, taking place June 5-8, 2024 in Salt Pond, Long Island.

Source: Felicity Darville