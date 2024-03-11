The Bahamas Celebrates Commonwealth Day with a Focus on Climate Resilience

Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jerusa Ali brought remarks at a Ceremony Commemorating Commonwealth Day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, March 11, 2024. The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is, ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Jerusa Ali said as a member of the Commonwealth, The Bahamas is able to achieve more collectively than separately.

“Commonwealth activities support national objectives to promote educational and personal development opportunities for the Bahamian youth and encourage economic diversification toward the realization of improved living standards for Bahamians to meet the sustainable development goals,” the DG said during the Ceremony Commemorating Commonwealth Day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is, ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth’. Schools from around the nation were able to watch the ceremony via Zoom.

The DG said, “The Commonwealth Day theme this year is particularly important for us: climate resilience—How do we fund it? How can we leverage Commonwealth SIDS knowledge in the adaptation and mitigation space? How can we seek pathways to climate friendly development?”

She explained that as the Commonwealth seeks to centre its engagement on climate on the road to Samoa and the Commonwealth Heads of Government.

The DG said most recently, The Bahamas participated in a “write shop” sponsored by Pacific Commonwealth Island SIDS (Small Island Developing States) to help support the nation’s joint submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Climate Advisory Opinion.

“By presenting unified and compelling arguments, Caribbean and Pacific states can contribute significantly to shaping the international legal framework governing states’ responsibilities towards mitigating climate change and safeguarding the rights of vulnerable nations and future generations.”

She said, “The Bahamas remains deeply committed to the shared values of the Commonwealth. These shared values are evident in the implementation of policies of inclusion on digital currencies and the digitization of government services; policies of protection for the environment and natural resources; and policies of empowerment for youth, women and girls, persons with disabilities, and other diverse groups.”

Commonwealth Day is observed each year on the second Monday in March to celebrate the spirit of friendship, mutual support, progress, and diversity of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Commonwealth of Nations consists of 56 countries which seek to mobilize its collective agenda to: protect and preserve the environment and encourage sustainable practices; boost trade and economy; support democracy and good governance; develop society and further advance youth and gender equality; ensure access to education, health, food and shelter; discuss and resolve the matters of climate change; and represent the needs of Small Island Developing States and vulnerable States.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue the tradition of visiting local schools to educate students of the Commonwealth, both past and present, and the impact of this global family on their everyday lives.

Several Ambassadors attended the ceremony with British High Commissioner, His Excellency Thomas Hartley and Head, Multilateral & Political Affairs Bureau, Marjorie Julien bringing remarks during the ceremony.

By LLONELLA GILBERT/Bahamas Information Services