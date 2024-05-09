Scrap Metal Site Fire

A fire erupted at CRT Enterprises scrap metal site on Joe Farrington Farrington Road on Wednesday. Firefighters from the Royal Bahamas Police Force worked feverishly to contain the blaze.

Proprietor, Edward Rolle was on the scene where he spoke with reporters about how the fire started. He said, “usually we request that customers strip off the gas tanks before they bring them. This particular vehicle came in without the gas tank stripped off. When our excavator went to lift it the gas tank got punctured and it exploded and the fire sort of spread very quickly.”

Also on scene was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Damian Robinson along with Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings. Robinson told reporters, “at any fire of this magnitude there are challenges but we have some of the best in the world, our firefighters. They have got the challenge and they are at the time now trying to extinguish that fire.”

Thick black smoke could be seen around the island and blanketed nearby areas. The size and intensity of the fire seemed to pose a threat to nearby businesses and homes. However according to Robinson “there’s no threat to any residence, no one has been injured. They only thing we’re concerned about is just to the end of that compound is the Rubis gas station, but the fire is not any threat to that right now.”

Edward Rolle assured that his business will bounce back as quickly as possible. “Fortunately none of our containers were damaged so we can continue loading them to ship out the recycle materials.”

Firefighters continued their attempts to contain the blaze into the afternoon.