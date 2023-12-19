Royalton CHIC Antigua Unveils Exclusive Chairman Overwater Bungalows for a Luxurious All-Inclusive Experience

News Americas, ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Jan. 16, 2024: Anticipation is building as Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton CHIC Antigua, poised to be the newest and most coveted All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean, set to open in spring 2024, reveals an extraordinary addition to its offerings—twelve luxury Overwater Suites. This announcement enhances the already exceptional “Party Your Way” vibe synonymous with Royalton CHIC Resorts.

The Overwater Suites at Royalton CHIC Antigua will mark the second set of these type of luxury suites in the Blue Diamond Resorts portfolio, building upon the remarkable success of their initial six Chairman Overwater Bungalows at Royalton Antigua in 2019. Set to open its doors in late April of this year, this upcoming adults-only all-inclusive property will feature twelve additional overwater suites available in three different categories, Chairman, Presidential, or Junior Suite and they will feature the Diamond Club™ amenities that guests have come to love.

“This is a milestone, not only for Blue Diamond Resorts but also for the All-Inclusive industry and the island of Antigua,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “We have proven to ourselves and our guests that our All-Inclusive offering continues to provide unique experiences. We strongly believe that the addition of these Overwater Suites to the upcoming Royalton CHIC Antigua will make this resort one of a kind in the region.”

While the Presidential Overwater Bungalow will offer a spacious 1,912 ft² one-bedroom haven with state-of-the-art amenities and a generous living room area featuring a glass floor providing stunning views of the ocean, the Luxury Junior Suite Overwater Bungalow will be a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. This fully equipped 1,138 ft² suite over the ocean boasts a private terrace, plunge pool, and direct access to the ocean.

For an unparalleled experience, the Chairman Overwater Bungalow Two Bedroom Suite will provide an expansive and luxurious retreat featuring two rooms, terraces, two separate plunge pools, overwater hammocks, and direct access to the sea. Positioned directly above the ocean, it includes a living room with a crystal floor for mesmerizing sea views, a bar, kitchenette, dining area, three bathrooms, and cutting-edge technology in a 3,049 ft² space.

All Overwater Suites will include access to an upgraded Diamond Club™ with features and amenities such as seamless check-in, access to exclusive areas, and the coveted personal butler service to further enhance your stay.

“These elevated spaces will showcase luxurious and vibrant features that seamlessly align with the ‘Party Your Way’ concept, which has made our Royalton CHIC Resorts brand so popular among travelers,” Jordi Pelfort added.

Blue Diamond Resorts invites travelers to embark on an effervescent journey of luxury and relaxation at Royalton CHIC Antigua, where they can join the “Party Your Way” experience, embracing it as wildly or mildly as they choose.

For more information or to book your next vacation, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers, everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21 a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resorts offers adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Cancun, Mexico, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences in which luxury and fun meet in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun, party your way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury™, the premium DreamBed™, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity™ and exclusivity through the Diamond Club™ category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort’s unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com