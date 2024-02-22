Caribbean Travel Insights & Special Deals This Week

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. March 5, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning natinonals to avoid all travel to Haiti as the situtation continies to deteriorate there. “The security situation remains volatile in Haiti. You should consider leaving the country by commercial means if you can do so safely,” Canada warns.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in the Dominican Republic or Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the countries.

Condor Airlines has announced its return to Antigua & Barbuda with a weekly service starting November 5, 2024 until May 6, 2025 from Frankfurt, Germany.

Get ready for the “Taste of Virgin Gorda,” the second Food Fete event for the year, set for the Nail Bay Sugar Works Virgin Gorda National Park (Ruins at Nail Bay) on Saturday, 16th March, from 5 to 10 pm.

Get a deal for two to Punta Cana’s Jewel Palm Beach All Inclusive Beach Resort from Fort Lauderdale. Book on Jetblue Vacations for USD 1,310.

And fly to the Bahamas this May 7-10th and stay at the Bay View Suites Paradise Island for just USD 484 per person. Book on Cheap Caribbeannow.com