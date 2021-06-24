Royal Caribbean Group names Silvia Garrigo Chief Environmental, Social and Governance Officer

A further demonstration of the company’s commitment to ESG

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that Silvia Garrigo will join the company June 28 as Senior Vice President and Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer, reporting to Chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

“I am thrilled to have Silvia join to help us continue our leadership and commitment to ESG,” said Fain. ”Silvia has advised several companies on purpose-driven and practical ESG strategies and programs, and she understands the interplay of legal, geo-political, social and environmental issues in a global business context. Bringing her to Royal Caribbean Group affirms our commitment to going above and beyond for the health and success of our planet and our people.”

Royal Caribbean Group is the first in the cruise industry to name a senior leader dedicated specifically to these efforts, demonstrating Royal Caribbean Group’s “pioneering spirit and leadership in the cruise industry and how we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” according to Fain.

Garrigo will be responsible for overseeing a companywide ESG framework and a long-term strategy for Royal Caribbean Group to support the company’s core business objectives as well as for developing strategic partnerships and relationships with stakeholders. In partnership with the leadership team, she will also lead the integration of environmental and social issues into the company’s governance and enterprise risk management.

“I share Richard’s and the executive committee’s values and vision of continuous improvement and am honored to be part of a company culture that has demonstrated resilience and determination to come back stronger,” Garrigo said. “We are facing increasing expectations for ESG performance and reporting, and I am excited to join a team that already has a very strong record of ESG work and a longstanding commitment to making a positive difference.”

With experience providing legal and sustainability counsel to senior executives of global publicly held companies, Garrigo joins the Royal Caribbean Group from Millicom International, where she was responsible for developing and executing Millicom’s global environmental, social and governance, and social investment strategy. Prior to that, Garrigo was senior legal and sustainability counsel for Morrison Foerster and Cuba Strategies Inc. And for more than a decade, she held various executive and senior legal positions at Chevron Corp., where she guided the company on corporate responsibility policies and practices as well as shareholder engagement on ESG issues.

Garrigo serves on the Advisory Board of the University of California Berkeley Boalt Law School’s Business and Society Institute; the University of Miami Business School’s Advisory Board; the American Bar Association’s Human Rights Working Group; and the United Nations’ Global Compact, Human Rights Working Group. She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Boston College.

