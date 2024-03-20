RBPF On Kyle Wilson Search

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is responding to claims of harassment and intimidation after conducting multiple searches at the property of President of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Unions (BEWU), Kyle Wilson.

Police Communications Officer, Inspector Desiree Ferguson spoke with ZNS News on Tuesday on this issue. She said, “police did search a property situated in southeast New Providence, one of which has multiple structures, one including Mr. Wilson’s residence. Police went there based on a complaint that was lodged regarding a stealing matter. That led officers there where officers were armed with a search warrant. They did subsequently search several residences on that property, at no time was Mr. Wilson’s residence searched.”

According to Ferguson the homes of Wilson’s tenants were searched and something was found there. “As a result of that search warrant being executed officers did recover some stolen items on that property. Again, the police at no point is going to use any intimidation factor, particularly when there is a complaint lodged. We have an obligation and we have a responsibility to do due diligence, to investigate any matter that are brought to our attention. With that said, Mr. Wilson’s status or his title has no bearing on this investigation.”

In an interview with ZNS News, Wilson spoke out against the search of his property opining that it was a part of intimidation tactics due to his comments about proposed changes to the government intends to make at Bahamas Power and Light.