RBDF Intercepts Haitian Sailing Vessel, Apprehends 122 Migrants

Acting on intelligence received from a local fisherman and corroborated by officials from the Long Island Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) successfully intercepted a Haitian sailing vessel (HSV) approximately 5 nautical miles east of Seal Cay, Ragged Island, on March 23rd.

The RBDF deployed surface asset EF-129, along with its crew, to the designated area, where they promptly interdicted the Haitian vessel and initiated a tow back towards Gun Point, Ragged Island. In support of this operation, HMBS Lawrence Major, which recently participated in a repatriation exercise, was also dispatched to Gun Point, Ragged Island, with additional security and support teams.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Haiti, the effective execution of decisive measures by the RBDF demonstrates its commitment to maritime security. Commodore Raymond E. King, who announced a blockade of the southern Bahamas, underscores the importance of these actions in safeguarding our territorial waters.

This successful interdiction resulted in the apprehension of 122 Haitian migrants, comprising 98 males, 13 females, and 11 male children. This brings the total number of Haitian migrants apprehended over the past two weeks to 369.

Commodore King is dedicated to fostering enhanced collaboration between the RBDF and local law enforcement agencies, as well as stakeholders in the community. He advocates for joint operations and proactive information sharing, recognizing these strategic alliances as powerful tools to address both existing and potential challenges with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The RBDF remains dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in guarding our heritage.