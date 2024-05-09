COP On Crime

Michael Fox Jr. was shot and killed on Monday while in his car on Fleming Street. According to police Fox Jr. was a known gang member in the Fox Hill community. Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander told ZNS News that he expects there will be retaliation for the shooting and that the Royal Bahamas Police Force has a plan in place.

He said, “we have a plan of action in place and we will ensure that the residents in that area remain safe.”

Fernander also outlined how the RBPF is combating gang activity in the country. “We have our intel officers on the ground. We continue to penetrate the gangs. We continue to arrest them. We were able to solve a number of our murders thus far for the year. So we continue to break that circle with respect to the gang. We also have our officers with respect to training based on the legislation now with the gang laws we will be able to really throw the net on these individuals to disrupt the gangs that continue to wreak havoc in our communities,” he said.