The Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday where he addressed a police involved shooting that occurred in the wee hours of Thursday in western New Providence.

Munroe told reporters, “the brief I received is that he fired on the police and the police returned fire. It is important that people understand that if as a police officer I report to duty and I have in the back of my mind what happens should I shoot and kill someone it may cause me to be one second slower on the trigger and that one second slower could make the difference and so the officer last night was shot in the exchange. And so we have to pay attention to that.”

The Minister said he has asked the officer in charge of the armory to invite members of the press to experience the simulation exercises police officers go through. “So that you can understand the decisions that officers have to take. They do not have the luxury of Monday morning quarter backing. Their judgement is am I faced with lethal force, do I have to respond with lethal force and they have to do that in an instant,” Munroe said.

Investigations into the incident are being led by the Coroner’s Office.