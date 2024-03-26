Police Readiness Seminar

An opening ceremony was held on Monday for the Better Police Readiness and Caribbean Law Enforcement Organization Project at the Paul Farquharson Building at Police Headquarters.

In attendance at the event was Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe. In his remarks he said, “this is an exercise that will sharpen you and that is the object of it. This is an exercise that should position us for greater things as we go forward in this year, onward, upward and together as we combat the scourge of crime in this country, in this region. And as these criminal organizations are transnational in this world.”

Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander also addressed the gathering. “I know that it will go a long way to enhance what we have here in The Bahamas. All of the officers present here, this morning, is eager and ready to come together to identify new strategies and to move forward to enhance the effectiveness for the work they continue to do to serve the Bahamian people and visitors who come to our shore,” Fernander said.

The three day seminar is being conducted in conjunction with the Pan American Development Foundation.