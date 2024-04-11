North Andros Forest Fire

Firefighters and volunteers have been fighting fires on the island of Andros for the past two weeks.

Member of Parliament for North Andros and The Berry Islands, the Hon. Leonardo Lightbourne was on the scene of the blaze and said the fire is the largest they’ve seen. “This is beyond. The largest we’ve seen is in Conch Sound. We saw it in the streets of Nicholl’s Town, Red Bay roads, her in Morgan’s Bluff. At one time it used to be strictly on the highway but now we’re seeing it more and more communities are being affected,” he said.

Lightbourne continued saying, “we spoken with the Commissioner of Police and he’s going to assess what’s happening on the ground through his officers here and we let him know that we need to send more trucks or perhaps if we can have this situation mediated as soon as possible.”

Police Officer In Charge of North Andros, Superintendent Bradbrey Styles spoke about the volunteerism in the community. “The members in this community who rose to the occasion because anytime the fire threatened one of the homes or any other property, the persons who have heavy equipment, tractors they came out and they cleared around the property to make sure create that fire break.”

Forest fires have been igniting on the island since the Easter holiday weekend.