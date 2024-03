The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training hosted an awards ceremony on Monday to recognize top performers in the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations. The keynote address was delivered by Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin. She told those […]