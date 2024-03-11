Mrs. Ann Marie Davis celebrates International Women’s Day with women of Grand Bahama

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, was the event patron at International Women’s Day (IWD) Bahamas Celebration on Friday, March 8 at the Stone Crab Restaurant in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, former Member of Parliament Loretta Butler-Turner, Grand Bahama Port Authority chairman, Sarah St. George and His Excellency Jamaal Rolle, Bahamas Ambassador & Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and Mrs. Patrice Russell, wife of Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell were among those in attendance.

During the luncheon, the ladies were all invited to participate in the creation of an art piece by Ambassador Rolle.

Mrs. Davis commended the women for combining their efforts to raise funds for the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, Twenty Pearls and G.E.M.S.

From: Bahamas Information Services

