Marathon Senior Citizens Meet Governor General

Marathon Senior Citizens pose outside of #1 Montague Place with Governor General, Her Excellency Cynthia A. Pratt

Senior citizens in the Marathon constituency had the pleasure of sitting down and conversing with Governor General, Her Excellency Cynthia A. Pratt. They were able to meet and greet the Governor General, and share stories of their lives and accomplishments.

The special courtesy call was arranged by the member of Parliament for Marathon, Hon. Lisa T. Rahming, who said the senior citizens in her area are important and valued. She cherished the opportunity to introduce each one of them to the Governor General, and to see the elation and pride on each of their faces.

Also attending the courtesy call was Assistant Superintendent of Police Jermaine Adderley, Urban Renewal, and Marathon Urban Renewal Manager Ms. Myrtle Andrews. The opportunity to meet H.E. Pratt was significant to them, knowing that she, too, was instrumental in Urban Renewal in years gone by. Affectionately known as “Mother” to countless youth in the inner-city areas, her impact is widespread, and her ascension to the post of Governor General is a source of inspiration and pride for all.

Source: Felicity Darville

Marathon MP Hon. Lisa T. Rahming and ASP Jermaine Adderley speak with the press at the Office of the Governor General.