LPIA Stakeholders Ready For Busy Easter Weekend Ahead

LPIA prepares to handle passenger uptick over busy Easter holiday weekend.

This coming weekend, Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) officials are expecting significant passenger traffic in terminal due to Easter holiday travel. Coming off of a strong spring break season, airport stakeholders are now preparing for an estimated 70,000-75,000 passengers between March 28 (Maundy Thursday) and April 1 (Easter Monday). In 2023, a total of 71,304 passengers were processed with 2,914 aircraft movements over the five-day period.

Jonathan Hanna, Vice President of Operations at Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said projections show heavy inbound and outbound traffic across all sectors at the airport over the holiday weekend.

“We’re anticipating strong performance across the US, international (non-US) and domestic travel sectors based on our forecasts for the Easter holiday peak,” Hanna said. “From an operational standpoint, we’ve held various meetings with key stakeholders to ensure that we are prepared to meet the increased passenger demand.”

LPIA stakeholders include Bahamas Immigration, Bahamas Customs, Airport Authority, US Customs & Border Protection (USCBP), Air Traffic Services (ATS), Airline Operators, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Road Traffic Department. Among the critical talking points during the discussions were proper staffing during peak periods, queue management in terminal and passenger flow from drop off to takeoff.

NAD advises travellers to arrive at LPIA three (3) hours ahead of US-bound flights and two (2) hours prior to international and domestic flights. For those seeking to book last minute flights, officials recommend traveling outside of the peak travel hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm where possible.

Drivers are reminded that vehicular traffic in front of the terminal is restricted to passenger loading and offloading only. No parking or waiting is permitted. Failure to comply may result in tickets being issued or vehicles being towed. To further reduce curbside congestion, drivers picking up arriving passengers from the airport are encouraged to utilize LPIA’s cell phone parking lot where they can wait up to sixty (60) minutes free of charge. Persons must remain in their vehicles at all times when using the cell phone waiting lot to avoid being towed.

For an optimal travel experience, passengers should stay connected to their airlines for the latest updates. For real time airport information, visit www.nassaulpia.com<http://www.nassaulpia.com>, follow the airport on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @nassau_airport or download the AeroCloud app.

