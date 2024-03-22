Exuma Boat Tragedy

A boat accident in the Exumas led to the death of a female American visitor over the weekend.

Exuma and Ragged Island Administrator, Earl Campbell spoke with ZNS News about the accident and boating safety measures. He said, “when anyone dies, especially our tourists, because tourism is our bread and butter, it could have an impact but I don’t know if its going to have an impact to the extent whereby it affects or has anything to do with tourist still visiting our shores. These incidents are far and in between, these do not happen on a daily basis. So every now and again you may have an incident involving a tourist, especially in a loss of life, but at this point when it comes to safety especially with the tourists we have persons who are tour guides who deal tourist and taking them out. And I guess they should take care of any safety measures they need to put in place or have that tourists adhere to. And we have tourists who visit our beaches and they’re not lifeguards on every single beach but you would find that there are lifeguards on some of the beaches on the islands where these resorts are located sometimes and I guess that’s as far as safety that I could talk to right now.”