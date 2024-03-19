Livery Driver Union Established

The country’s newest union, the Bahamas Livery Drivers Union was formally established on Monday evening at an event held at the BCPOU Hall. The union will represent approximately 1000 livery drivers in the country.

Union President Tory Austin spoke with ZNS News about the process of organizing the new union. He said, “the process has been ongoing for the past year or so trying to dot all the Is and cross all the Ts. It’s been a tedious process but we’ve come to this point and now we’re all ready tonight to be at one.”

Austin added, “fortunately the government made hundreds of people entrepreneurs, business people. So now we need to standardize the business, make sure that we’re all on the same page. We are the ambassadors in this country and so we want to make sure that everybody is up to par and ready to roll and we all work as one unit.”

The Bahamas Livery Drivers Union Vice President is Terron Williams and its Secretary is Jason Russell.